Photo : YONHAP News

Seventeen COVID-19 cases have been reported at a major hospital in western Seoul.Severance Hospital reported on Thursday that seven more people tested positive for the coronavirus from the hospital’s rehabilitation ward, including patients, their families and nurses.Those reports came after ten people who work on the hospital’s food service team were confirmed to be infected earlier in the day.After the cases emerged, the hospital immediately conducted emergency quarantine efforts and shut down outpatient visits to the rehabilitation ward. It plans to conduct epidemiological surveys of the related patients, their families and employees.The hospital noted that the first ten persons who tested positive for COVID-19 are part of a subcontracted food service team, not hospital employees.