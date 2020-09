Photo : YONHAP News

The government is likely to decide around this weekend whether to further extend or suspend enhanced social distancing guidelines.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior official at the Health Ministry, said Thursday in a briefing that a decision is likely to come around this weekend on the so-called Two-point-Five social distancing guidelines after taking into account various factors.He said the government does not adjust the guidelines based solely on the number of COVID-19 cases. He noted that it also looks at the proportion of untraceable cases, the quarantine system’s capacity and the reproduction number - or the number of new infections that one infected individual can cause in a susceptible population.The strengthened social distancing rules were set to end last Sunday, but were extended for another week.