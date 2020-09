Photo : YONHAP News

According to a recent survey, most South Koreans view the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest threat to the country.U.S. polling company Pew Research Center conducted the survey on more than 14-thousand people from 14 countries such as the U.S., Germany, Britain, Japan and South Korea.The survey provided a list of perceived threats and participants were asked to rank each as “not a threat,” “ a minor threat,” or “a major threat.”Of respondents from South Korea, 89 percent ranked the spread of infectious diseases as a major threat. Japan and the U.S. followed, with 88 percent of Japanese nationals and 78 percent of Americans perceiving COVID-19 as their nation’s biggest threat.Meanwhile, others on the list included cyber attacks from abroad, climate change, terrorism and the condition of the global economy.