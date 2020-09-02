Trump Likened Kim Jong-un, Nuke Arsenal to ‘Reluctant Home Seller’

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly likened North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his nuclear arsenal to a reluctant home seller.Leading U.S. media, including The Washington Post, CNN and the New York Times, said Wednesday that the assessment by Trump was mentioned in American journalist Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage.”The book, which is set to hit shelves next Tuesday, is based on 18 interviews that Woodward had with Trump between December last year and July.According to the reports, Trump told Woodward that he believes Kim and his nuclear arsenal are like “somebody that’s in love with a house and they just can’t sell it.”According to CNN, “Rage” not only includes the first-ever published excerpts from letters written by Kim to Trump, but it also reveals that the two leaders exchanged at least 27 of them.While not allowing Woodward to have copies of the letters he sent to Kim, Trump did tell the author that Kim called him "Your Excellency.”According to Forbes, while discussing the surge in tension between Washington and Pyongyang back in 2017, Trump claimed to Woodward that he had overseen the creation of a new U.S. nuclear weapons system, saying the U.S. has stuff that no one has ever seen or heard about.