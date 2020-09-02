Survey Shows Significant Mistrust btw S. Koreans, Japanese

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid strained Seoul-Tokyo relations, a new survey also affirms mutual mistrust between the peoples of the two neighboring countries.In survey results released on Thursday by the Korea Press Foundation, only zero-point-nine percent of South Koreans said they trust Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has expressed his intent to resign, while 93-point-seven percent said they don’t.Less than two-point-five percent of Japanese expressed trust in President Moon Jae-in while 79-point-two percent said they mistrust him.The survey asked people in the two countries aged 20 to 69 their views on each other's countries, their top leaders and peoples.When asked of their attitudes toward South Korea, 10-point-eight percent of Japanese said they have a positive feeling while 56-point-seven percent said they don’t. Likewise, 15 percent of South Koreans said they had positive feelings towards Japan, while 64-point-two percent said they don't.Meanwhile, 11-point-one percent of the Japanese and 17-point-five percent of the South Koreans said they have a positive feeling toward each other as peoples, compared to 51-point-four percent of the Japanese and 48-point-six percent of Koreans, who said the opposite.A thousand people in South Korea and 742 people in Japan responded to the survey.