FM Hong: Much of Cash Relief Aid to Be Delivered before Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says the government is working to provide a significant portion of cash relief aid before the Chuseok holiday.In a media briefing at the government complex in Seoul on Thursday, Hong said the government has been reviewing a plan to swiftly execute the fourth supplementary budget plan through a task force consisting of officials from related ministries.He said preparations will be made even during parliamentary deliberation on the extra budget plan so that the cash portion of relief payouts will be executed as soon as the budget is approved.The minister said even if the provision cannot be completed ahead of the holiday slated for late this month, the government will work so that a considerable part of it will be delivered ahead of it.During an emergency economic meeting earlier in the day, President Moon Jae-in and his senior officials finalized a fourth extra budget totaling seven-point-eight trillion won, under which some two-point-nine million Koreans will receive cash subsidies of up to two million won.