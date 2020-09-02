PPP Refuses DP's Offer on Full-Fledged Cooperative Politics

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the major opposition People Power Party(PPP) has refused an offer from his ruling party counterpart to cooperate, saying “conditions” for bipartisan cooperation are not ripe.Kim Chong-in, the head of PPP’s emergency committee, met with Democratic Party Chair Lee Nak-yon at the National Assembly on Thursday, their second meeting since Lee, a former prime minister, was elected as ruling party chief late last month.During the meeting presided over by Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, the two agreed on the need to swiftly pass the fourth supplementary budget plan as well as bills regarding COVID-19 quarantine measures and public livelihoods.However, when Lee proposed full-fledged transpartisan cooperation involving other pending issues, Kim said the “rupture” between the rival parties has yet to be sealed, accusing the DP of failing to observe practices in the past in forming standing committees.For over 30 years, the chairs of 18 parliamentary standing committees had been assigned according to the seat distribution by parties. However, the DP with 176 out of 300 parliamentary seats came to dominate all of them in July after the main opposition boycotted a distribution process in protest of the ruling party’s refusal to yield some chief posts.