Defense Ministry Denies Allegations of Favors for Justice Minister's Son

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of National Defense has denied allegations that Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae’s son received favors during his mandatory military duty.In a written statement distributed to reporters on Thursday, the ministry said vacations given to Choo’s 27-year-old son, identified only by his surname Seo, were within the rules.Seo was suspected of bypassing military regulations by extending his vacations with just verbal approval during a sick leave in June of 2017 and omitting a review from a military hospital committee.The ministry said under the current rules, sick leave for a soldier can be approved by his or her commanding officer within 30 days and can be extended without a military hospital review unless the soldier involved is treated at a private hospital.The ministry also confirmed that Seo, who has served as member of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army(KATUSA), used the vacations according to South Korean military regulations.Regarding suspicion that an improper request was made to select Seo as an interpreter during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the ministry said the selection process was carried out by drawing lots.