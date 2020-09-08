BTS Appears on KBS News

Photo : KBS News

K-pop boy band BTS on Thursday expressed their thoughts about making history by topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their latest single "Dynamite."The boy band debuted at No. 1 on the chart with the English-language song last week, becoming the first-ever South Korean artist to conquer the highly coveted chart. "Dynamite" remained at the top spot for a second consecutive week.Appearing on a KBS news show, BTS members said their feat didn’t feel real. They added that they felt bad about the COVID-19 situation that prevented them from sharing their joy and celebrating with fans in offline meetings.As for possible reasons for the hit, BTS said the song seemed to appeal to many people, likely as it is in English and the familiar disco-pop genre, adding they wanted to offer something hopeful and playful to console people in depression in difficult times like this.BTS said it is now dreaming of performing as a stand-alone act and winning a prize at the Grammy Awards in the United States. Last year, it performed at the Grammys in a collaboration.