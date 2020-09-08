USFK Chief: N. Korea Showing No Signs of Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) said on Thursday that North Korea is currently showing no signs of provocation as it focuses on dealing with typhoon damage and the risk of COVID-19.USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams gave the assessment in a webinar hosted by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).Abrams said there are people suggesting that there'll be a rollout of a new weapons system, but the U.S. is not seeing any indications right now.The USFK chief said the North may be too caught up with keeping the country whole against international sanctions, adding the intended effects of which may be coming to full force and amplified by the pandemic.The remark comes amid speculation that the North may unveil a new weapons system to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party on October 10.