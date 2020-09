Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has expressed embarrassment over the controversy surrounding the son of Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae.Choo is under fire as she allegedly pulled strings to obtain special treatment and favors for her son during his compulsory military service years ago.Appearing on a cable channel on Thursday, the prime minister said he feels pretty embarrassed as the controversy involving the son of a Cabinet member is causing concerns for people.Chung said that the government will have to ensure the swift resolution of the issue so that citizens will no longer worry about it.However, he voiced disapproval of the opposition party's calls to create an independent investigation team to handle the case, saying it would be right for the prosecution to speed up its on-going investigation.