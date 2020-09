Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly wanted to withdraw American troops from South Korea and Afghanistan.USA Today issued the report on Thursday, quoting excerpts from an upcoming book by veteran journalist Bob Woodward.The report said that in the book, Trump complained about military obligations around the world, saying the United States has become "suckers" to NATO members and other allies like South Korea.USA Today reported that Trump had actually called for the withdrawal of American troops from South Korea and Afghanistan.Trump reportedly told Woodward that the U.S. is protecting South Korea from North Korea, while the South is making a fortune with televisions, ships and other products.Woodward's new book, "Rage," is set to be released next week.