Photo : YONHAP News

The number of daily COVID-19 cases has stayed below 200 for the ninth straight day, but increased slightly from the previous day.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said 176 cases were confirmed in the 24 hours to 12:00 a.m. Friday, bringing the total to 21-thousand-919.Of the new cases, 161 were local infections while 15 were imported, up from 141 and 14 respectively.