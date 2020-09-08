Daily COVID-19 Cases Remain Below 200, but Up Slightly

Menu Content

Write: 2020-09-11 10:08:28Update: 2020-09-11 11:13:35

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of daily COVID-19 cases has stayed below 200 for the ninth straight day, but increased slightly from the previous day. 

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said 176 cases were confirmed in the 24 hours to 12:00 a.m. Friday, bringing the total to 21-thousand-919. 

Of the new cases, 161 were local infections while 15 were imported, up from 141 and 14, respectively.

Out of the total domestic cases, 116 were from the greater Seoul area, including 61 in the capital city, 47 in Gyeonggi Province and eight in Incheon. On Thursday, daily cases in the Seoul metropolitan area climbed back to triple digits one day after dropping to double digits.

Among the major clusters reported in the Seoul metro area was one connected to the Severance Hospital in western Seoul where 18 people have, so far, tested positive for the coronavirus. 

The number of virus-related deaths rose by four to 350.
