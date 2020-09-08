S. Korea Joins COVID-19 Global Response Organization

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has joined an international council that aims to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.The Ministry of Health and Welfare said the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator(ACT-A) system has been set up by the World Health Organization and European Union, with Seoul taking part as a facilitation council member.The ministry said Health Minister Park Neung-hoo attended the virtual meeting of the ACT-A Facilitation Council on Thursday and expressed Seoul's active support and intent to fully take part in the ACT-A's activities.The ACT-A supports research into promising vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics through global cooperation.The ministry said South Korea is part of the so-called "market leader" group on the Facilitation Council, along with the United States, China, India, Russia, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico and South Africa.