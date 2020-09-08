S. Korea, US Agree to Set up 'Alliance Dialogue'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to set up a director-level consultative group to boost bilateral cooperation and communication.The agreement came when First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun sat down for talks with his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun in Washington on Thursday.During the talks, Choi said the South Korea-U.S. alliance has played a pivotal role in ensuring peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia for the past seven decades.After the talks, Choi told reporters that Seoul and Washington will exchange views on various alliance issues at all times through the envisioned consultative group dubbed, “Alliance Dialogue.”The group will operate separately from the South Korea-U.S. working group on North Korean issues and will handle different topics.On bilateral negotiations on sharing defense costs, Cho reiterated Seoul’s stance that such costs should be divided fairly within the framework of the Special Measures Agreement.He said he and Biegun agreed to engage in close communication so progress can be made in the negotiations which have failed to make headway for almost a year.