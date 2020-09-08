Medical Students to Continue Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical students across the nation have decided to continue to stay out of school in protest of the government’s health care reform plans.The Korean Medical Student Association agreed to continue such collective action after a marathon overnight meeting that ended early Friday.The move comes as trainee doctors and full-time doctors have all returned to work after their strikes ended following an agreement with the government and ruling party.The latest meeting, however, did not reach a decision on whether students in their last year of med school will continue to refuse to take this year's state licensing exam. That decision is likely to come before the end of the week.In protest of the government’s reform plans, medical students in their first to fifth years decided to go on strike by being absent from school while students in their final sixth year decided to not apply to take the state medical licensing exam.