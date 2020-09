Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government will decide whether to extend enhanced social distancing after monitoring the COVID-19 situation for one or two more days and thoroughly listening to experts' opinions.At a meeting with officials on Friday, Chung said while the public has made personal sacrifices for quarantine, there are concerns that hastily easing distancing could lead to another resurgence, causing greater pain.The prime minister also raised concerns over daily new infections remaining in the mid-100 range since last Thursday, despite the heightened quarantine.Chung advised the public against visiting hometowns for the upcoming Chuseok holiday starting in late September, especially in consideration of the health and safety of seniors.