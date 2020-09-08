Rival Parties Vow to Thoroughly Review 4th Extra Budget Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties vowed to thoroughly review the government's fourth extra budget plan, totaling seven-point-eight trillion won, aimed at financing COVID-19 relief.As the budget is set to be submitted to the National Assembly on Friday, ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon said his party will exhaustively examine it to see if there's a need for supplementary measures.Kim added that he expects the opposition parties to cooperate in approving the budget next week so that the relief payments can be made before the upcoming Chuseok holiday starting in late September.Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Joo Ho-young, meanwhile, criticized the government's one-off 20-thousand-won deduction from mobile service fees for everyone aged 13 or older.Joo said the government would be taking nearly one trillion won of taxpayers' money and handing it over to telecommunication operators, adding his party will ensure during the budget committee review that tax money is not misused.