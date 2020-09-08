Gov't Puts Forth Measures to Protect Private Info Collected for Quarantine

The South Korean government put forth additional measures to protect personal information, in response to concerns over excessive data disclosures amid the nation's fight against COVID-19.
This comes after several cases of privacy infringement, where personal information collected to assist quarantine authorities was mismanaged by local governments and businesses.
According to new rules announced by the state-run Personal Information Protection Commission(PIPC) on Friday, businesses can only ask for a partial home address and phone number of customers on handwritten entry logs.
The commission has found that information gathered through smartphone QR-code-based entry logs was better protected as it is automatically deleted after four weeks.
In disclosing detailed location histories of COVID-19 patients in their regions, local governments will have to follow the central government's privacy protection guidelines issued in March, which includes deleting the info after 14 days.