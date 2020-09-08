DP Continues to Defend Minister Facing Graft Allegations

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) continued to defend Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae from graft allegations surrounding her son, calling them "fake news" and a "political offensive."DP Rep. Kim Jong-min claimed on Friday that most of the allegations that have so far emerged are false, urging the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) to hold its Rep. Shin Won-sik accountable for disseminating the incorrect information.DP supreme council member Yeom Tae-young said the politicization of the media and the opposition's political offensive have crossed the line.Appearing on a local radio program, DP Rep. Sul Hoon accused the opposition of attempting to force the minister to resign by making false accusations.DP Chair Lee Nak-yon, however, called for response measures after assessing the situation, suggesting that he was more concerned with public sentiment about equality, regardless of whether Choo violated any laws.