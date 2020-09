Photo : YONHAP News

Farms in South Jeolla Province are on alert as rice is turning black or white following the recent back-to-back typhoons.According to the province on Friday, over 63-hundred hectares of farmland have been affected.The grains may turn black or brown seven to ten days after a typhoon passes through due to the strong winds. White grains may appear a week after a typhoon due to drying and blight.These defective grains can't be marketed and will reduce the harvest by ten to 30 percent, which calls for swift support measures. Similar damage was experienced in the region last year as well.South Jeolla Governor Kim Young-rok visited the affected fields on Thursday and promised a swift damage assessment and support.