Watchdog Says Ministry Lacked Fairness in Handling New Zealand Sex Abuse Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The state human rights watchdog said Friday that the Foreign Ministry failed to fairly handle allegations that a senior diplomat sexually abused a local embassy employee while he was serving in New Zealand.In a report outlining its findings, the National Human Rights Commission however said it found no procedural problems in the ministry's handling of the case.It acknowledged that the diplomat's actions, which involved physical contact, constitute sexual harassment, but did not accept all claims voiced by the victim.The report revealed that the embassy formed an internal disciplinary panel that included lower-ranking officials than the accused diplomat. It said that regardless of the outcome, issues of fairness can arise from this fact and it could have been seen as working against the victim.The watchdog recommended the diplomat pay the victim 12 million won in compensation and the ministry establish a manual to ensure fairness in investigating sexual misconduct cases that take place at overseas missions.