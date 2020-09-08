Seoul Expert Lists US Election, COVID-19 as Key Variables for N. Korean Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean expert on North Korea says next year will be a crucial period that will determine the future course of the communist state's denuclearization.Chung Sung-yoon, a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, shared his prediction in a report released on Friday, assessing that current conditions are not conducive to negotiations on North Korean nuclear issues, while related strategies by Washington and Pyongyang are uncertain.Chung said the upcoming U.S. presidential election will be a critical variable, while the winner of the November election as well as the process leading up to the vote will have an impact on U.S.-North relations.He also noted the ramification of changes in Pyongyang’s strategies, presuming that the North has reverted to hardline policies after discarding overtures of compromise with the South and the U.S. that had been favored since 2018.The researcher also cited COVID-19 as a volatile factor, saying the protraction of the pandemic will further exhaust the North Korean economy and may lead many North Koreans to turn against the regime.