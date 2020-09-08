HDC's Bid to Buy Asiana Airlines Collapses

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Development Company's bid to take over Asiana Airlines has fallen through.Korea Development Bank(KDB), the main creditor of the nation’s second-largest airline, held an online press conference on Friday to announce the failed deal.KDB Vice President Choi Dae-hyun said Kumho Industrial, the largest shareholder of Asiana, notified HDC of the cancellation of the contract. The creditor said the decision was “regrettable.”A consortium led by HDC was chosen as the preferred bidder for debt-ridden Asiana last November and signed a contract the following month to buy it for two-point-five trillion won. However, HDC later called for a fresh round of due diligence on the carrier pointing to notable changes in business conditions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. KDB rejected the request.Meanwhile, the government held a ministerial meeting and decided to inject two-point-four trillion won drawn from a backbone industry stabilization fund to provide a lifeline to the airliner.