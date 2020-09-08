Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

HDC's Bid to Buy Asiana Airlines Collapses

Write: 2020-09-11 18:54:19Update: 2020-09-11 18:59:28

HDC's Bid to Buy Asiana Airlines Collapses

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Development Company's bid to take over Asiana Airlines has fallen through. 

Korea Development Bank(KDB), the main creditor of the nation’s second-largest airline, held an online press conference on Friday to announce the failed deal.  

KDB Vice President Choi Dae-hyun said Kumho Industrial, the largest shareholder of Asiana, notified HDC of the cancellation of the contract. The creditor said the decision was “regrettable.” 

A consortium led by HDC was chosen as the preferred bidder for debt-ridden Asiana last November and signed a contract the following month to buy it for two-point-five trillion won. However, HDC later called for a fresh round of due diligence on the carrier pointing to notable changes in business conditions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. KDB rejected the request. 

Meanwhile, the government held a ministerial meeting and decided to inject two-point-four trillion won drawn from a backbone industry stabilization fund to provide a lifeline to the airliner.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >