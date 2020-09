Photo : KBS News

An intercity subway line connecting Suwon and Incheon reopened in its entirety on Saturday, 25 years after it was shut down.The Suin Line, which originally opened in 1937 connecting parts of Incheon and Suwon, ceased all operations in 1995. The line was reopened in phases, starting in 2012, and is now fully operational for the first time.The Transport Ministry said the nearly 20 kilometer long final and third section linking Suwon and Handae stations has now been completed at a cost of 950 billion won.The upgraded Suin Line now stretches further into Incheon than the original service, reaching Incheon Station rather than the outskirts of the city. It is also directly linked to the Bundang subway line, which reaches all the way to Cheongnyangni in northern Seoul.