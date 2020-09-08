Justice Minister May Express Regret over Allegations Against Son

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae may issue a statement next week regarding allegations her son received special favors during his mandatory military service.Speaking to a local media outlet, an official of the ruling Democratic Party said that there is the opinion within the party that it may be necessary for the minister to display an attitude considerate of the public sentiment, rather than just responding to reckless accusations.The official said it's important to verify the facts but also to comfort members of the public who may have been troubled by the allegations.While serving in the military, the minister's son is suspected of failing to return to his base before receiving approval for an extra four vacation days. It's also suspected the alleged breach was covered up thanks to the influence of his mother, who was then-chair of the ruling DP.The son also faces allegations he used his mother's influence in an unsuccessful attempt to be selected as an interpreter for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and to be reassigned to the USFK military garrison in Seoul's Yongsan district from Uijeongbu in Gyeonggi Province.