Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Cultural Center in Brussels, Belgium has reopened after shutting down for six months amid the coronavirus pandemic.The center, which reopened Thursday, is hosting the 7th Belgian-Korean Comics Exhibition until the end of October.Themed around "connections," the exhibition will tell stories about "being together."The center said that as we face the paradoxical challenge of living in a hyper-connected but contact-less society due to COVID-19, the coming celebration next year of the 120th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Korea and Belgium gives us pause to question what it means to be together.Four Korean comics, or "manwha," and three Belgian comics have been selected for the event.The center will strictly abide by social distancing guidelines set by Belgian authorities.