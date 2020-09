Photo : YONHAP News

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea remained above 100 for the eleventh consecutive day on Sunday.The country's quarantine authorities said on Sunday that 121 new cases were detected throughout Saturday, raising the accumulated total to 22-thousand-176.The daily increase, which peaked at 441 on August 27, has remained below 200 since September 3.Of the new cases, 99 were domestic infections while 22 were imported and marks the first time that the daily number of local infections fell below 100 since August 15, when it hit 85.Out of the new domestic cases, 60 were from the greater capital area including 30 in Seoul and 27 in Gyeonggi Province.The number of virus-related deaths rose by three to 358.