S. Korean Navy Joins US-led Maritime Exercise in Pacific

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Navy has joined a U.S.-led multinational maritime exercise in the Pacific, amid rising tensions between the United States and China in the Indo-Pacific region.According to military officials on Saturday, the navies of South Korea, the United States, Japan and Australia are engaged in the joint maritime exercise, Pacific Vanguard, in waters near Guam. The three-day exercise is scheduled to continue through Sunday.The South Korean Navy has sent the Aegis destroyer Seoae Ryu Sung-ryong and the 44-hundred-ton destroyer Chungmugong Yi Sun-shin to the exercise.The latest Pacific Vanguard exercise is the third of its kind since being launched last year, and the Navy's participation was reportedly requested by the United States side.Before Pacific Vanguard, the four nations' navies also took part in exercises together in Hawaii for the biannual Rim of the Pacific exercise (RIMPAC) from August 17 to 31 and an additional maritime drill near Guam last week.