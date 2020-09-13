S. Korea's Top Diplomat Calls for Dialogue of Koreas, US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha stressed the need to resume dialogue among the two Koreas and the United States, calling for support from Asia-Pacific countries on the matter.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Kang made the call on Saturday at the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting, which was held online.Kang reportedly reaffirmed South Korea's commitment to diplomatic efforts to realize the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and to establish lasting peace in the region through close cooperation with the United States and the international community.In particular, the minister expressed hope that the ARF will send a unified message calling for a peaceful resolution of the issue through an early resumption of dialogue.Meanwhile, North Korean Ambassador to Indonesia An Kwang-il, who attended the session, reportedly made no direct comment over Kang's call for dialogue.However, he reiterated a previous comment saying that the challenge currently faced by North Korea is to overcome various difficulties and move towards the path of a strong and prosperous country. He also reportedly said that the peninsula situation is not easy.