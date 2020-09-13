Vice Minister: S. Korea, US Have No Differences on New Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun said on Saturday that Seoul and Washington are committed to launching a new working-level dialogue next month and have no differences on the matter.Choi made the remarks to reporters at Incheon International Airport while returning from the United States, where he met U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun.Choi said that Deputy Secretary Biegun and the U.S. side wholeheartedly agreed with the new body and that the two sides are aiming to hold an inaugural meeting in mid-October through consultation. He added the two sides have no differences on the matter.In an earlier statement released by Seoul's Foreign Ministry, the vice minister said that the two sides agreed to launch the tentatively named "Alliance Dialogue," a new working-level consultation body between director-level officials from Seoul's foreign ministry and Washington's State Department.However, there was no mention of the new dialogue in the State Department's press release on Friday, prompting speculations the United States did not agree to the dialogue.Choi dismissed the speculation, saying that countries include issues that they want to highlight in their press releases.