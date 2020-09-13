Marginal Businesses in S. Korea Fifth Largest among OECD Members

A study finds that 18 percent of South Korea's major businesses were marginal companies that cannot repay the interest of loans with their earnings for three straight years.The Federation of the Korean Industries (FKI) on Sunday unveiled the results of its analysis of marginal businesses in 24 countries among member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).The FKI looked into the proportion of marginal businesses among major companies with more than 50 billion won in their assets last year and found the ratio of South Korea came to 17-point-nine percent, the fifth largest among the 24 nations.The average figure for the OECD marked 12-point-four percent, while the comparable figure for Japan stood at a mere one-point-nine percent.The figure for South Korea represents an increase of two-point-five percentage points from 2017.