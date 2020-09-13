Biegun Expresses US Support for Path to Lasting Peace on Korean Peninsula

Menu Content

United States Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has reportedly expressed U.S. support for a path to lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula at a regional forum.

The U.S. Department of State on Saturday said in a press release that Biegun participated in the 27th Annual ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting, attended by foreign ministers of the 26 ARF participating countries, including North Korea.

In the meeting, Biegun, who also serves as Washington's top envoy to North Korea, reportedly underscored the U.S. support for a path to lasting peace on the peninsula.

The department also said Biegun was joined by several foreign ministers in underscoring the importance of the international rules-based order in addressing increasing tensions and militarization in the South China Sea, and concern over the erosion of autonomy and human rights in Hong Kong.

The department singled out North Korea among the 26 participating countries of the annual meeting, which is the sole regional forum in which the North participates.
