S. Korea to Ease Social Distancing in Greater Seoul Area for Two Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has decided to ease social distancing in the greater Seoul area to Level Two for the next two weeks.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced the decision on Sunday at the beginning of a government meeting on coronavirus responses.The government has enforced the so-called Level 2.5 quarantine regulations in the capital region since late last month to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases.The prime minister said that the decision to lower social distancing guidelines to Level Two was made after a comprehensive review of the current virus situation and opinions from experts.Chung also vowed thorough quarantine measures for the Chuseok holiday, which begins on September 30.He said the government will prepare strong nationwide quarantine measures for a period of two weeks from September 28, as the period is expected to be the biggest challenge in the country's fight against the virus. The period includes the extended five-day Chuseok holiday and Hangeul Day on October 9.The prime minister urged people to join the government's quarantine efforts and refrain from traveling during the Chuseok holiday.