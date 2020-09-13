Restaurants, Coffee Shops in Metro Region to See Regulations Eased

Photo : YONHAP News

Social distancing guidelines will be eased for restaurants, coffee shops and cram schools in the greater Seoul area from Monday as the government decided to ease the guidelines to Level Two for the next two weeks.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced the decision on Sunday after presiding over a government meeting on coronavirus responses.Under the decision, restrictions on business hours and tougher quarantine steps imposed on restaurants, coffee shops and bakeries will be lifted from Monday. Cram schools will also be allowed to offer offline classes again.For the past two weeks under the so-called Level 2.5 social distancing measures, restaurants and bakeries in the capital area were only allowed to offer takeout and delivery service from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Drinking and eating on the premises were banned at franchise coffee shops regardless of the hour of operation and only takeout and delivery were allowed.The government appears to have lowered the social distancing guidelines in light of growing economic difficulties for the self-employed and small business owners despite a rather slow decline in the number of daily new coronavirus infections.The country's daily figure remained under 200 for the 11th consecutive day on Sunday.