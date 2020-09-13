S. Korea Alleviates Distancing Measures in Greater Seoul Area

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has enforced eased social distancing measures for the greater Seoul area from Monday following 14 days of so-called Level Two-point-Five guidelines.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Sunday in a briefing that while relaxing the social distancing guidelines to Level Two, the government will apply strict and targeted quarantine steps at high-risk facilities.Starting Monday, the Seoul metropolitan area will be placed under the Level Two rules in the three-tier system until September 27.Under the move, franchise coffee shops can allow customers to eat or drink on the premises, on the condition that they follow strict distancing rules and limit the number of people.For the past two weeks under Level Two-point-Five, restaurants and bakeries in the capital area were only allowed to offer takeout and delivery service from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., but these restrictions will be lifted from Monday.In addition, a ban on operations will be lifted for midsize cram schools, study cafes, vocational training institutions and indoor sport facilities.Internet cafes will be allowed to reopen across the nation. But they should ban the entry of teenagers and eating food inside and ensure that customers sit at a distance from one another.