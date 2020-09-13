Justice Minister Apologizes over Power Abuse Scandal Involving Son

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae apologized Sunday over allegations she abused her power to gain special favors for her son during his mandatory military service.Choo offered an apology in a Facebook post, saying that she has caused concerns for the people with issues involving her son's military duty at a time when the whole nation is facing difficulty due to the COVID-19 crisis.Choo said she has kept silent regarding the issue because she, as the justice minister, could not affect the ongoing investigation, calling on prosecutors to shed light on the case by thoroughly investigating.The minister said her son had no reason to violate any regulations, apparently denying the allegations that he was given favorable treatment in extending his leave during military service in 2017.She said prosecutors are investigating whether illegal acts were conducted in the process and that her son is fully cooperating, adding she is only waiting in silence.