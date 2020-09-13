Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Senior Medical Students to Halt Collective Action

Write: 2020-09-14 08:40:04Update: 2020-09-14 09:01:27

Senior Medical Students to Halt Collective Action

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior medical students boycotting the state medical licensing exam have decided to tentatively halt their collective action.  
  
Representatives of senior students at 40 medical schools across the nation announced the decision on Sunday in a joint statement after a meeting the previous day.

The representatives said they decided to put the action on hold and will announce their next steps after discussions, denying media reports that they applied for the exam.

Medical students in their fourth year have refused to take the licencing exam and junior students have taken a leave of absence in protest of the government's plan to increase admission quotas at medical schools. 

They boycotted the exam even after trainee doctors returned to work last week after a weeks-long strike over the government's medical reform plan.

Meanwhile, the government reiterated its position on Sunday that it will not allow medical students to take the licensing exam, the application date of which has expired.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >