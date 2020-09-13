Senior Medical Students to Halt Collective Action

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior medical students boycotting the state medical licensing exam have decided to tentatively halt their collective action.Representatives of senior students at 40 medical schools across the nation announced the decision on Sunday in a joint statement after a meeting the previous day.The representatives said they decided to put the action on hold and will announce their next steps after discussions, denying media reports that they applied for the exam.Medical students in their fourth year have refused to take the licencing exam and junior students have taken a leave of absence in protest of the government's plan to increase admission quotas at medical schools.They boycotted the exam even after trainee doctors returned to work last week after a weeks-long strike over the government's medical reform plan.Meanwhile, the government reiterated its position on Sunday that it will not allow medical students to take the licensing exam, the application date of which has expired.