Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has reportedly provided 25-thousand tons of wheat in humanitarian assistance to North Korea to help the impoverished country recover from damage by recent typhoons.The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said in a Facebook post on Saturday that the wheat was recently sent to the North's western port of Nampo. The shipment will be unloaded at a location 12 kilometers from Nampo's West Sea Barrage.The embassy said the crew who participated will undergo two weeks of quarantine.North Korean authorities reportedly expressed heartfelt gratitude to Russia and its people for the assistance.According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency, Moscow provided 25-thousand tons of wheat to North Korea in May as well.