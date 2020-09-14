S. Korea Reports 109 Additional COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw the number of daily COVID-19 cases remain in the 100 range for the 12th straight day with the spike in infections slowing down slightly.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said as of 12 a.m. Monday, 109 more people tested positive, bringing the total to 22-thousand-285.Out of the new cases, 98 were community infections, while the remaining eleven were imported.Monday marked the second straight day for daily community infections to fall below 100.Of the domestic cases, 81 were from the greater Seoul area, including 41 in the capital city, 30 in Gyeonggi Province and ten in Incheon. It is the third straight day for new community cases in the capital region to hit double digits.As of noon Sunday, infections related to the Severance Hospital in Seoul rose to 29. Cases related to a mountaineers’ club in the Seoul metro area, a promotional event on health products in Daejeon and a nursing home in South Chungcheong Province also saw growth.The number of virus-related deaths rose by five to 363.