Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly never raised issue with the presence of U.S. troops in South Korea in talks or correspondence with the United States.Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward made the suggestion in his soon-to-be-published book "Rage."In excerpts obtained by Yonhap News, Woodward said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted that in all the communication back and forth, Kim never once, directly or indirectly, raised the issue of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.Woodward said Pompeo concluded that Kim may have wanted U.S. troops in South Korea because they were a restraint on China.However, Kim reportedly expressed anger over U.S. joint exercises with South Korea in at least one of his letters to U.S. President Donald Trump last year.