Politics

No S. Koreans among 90 COVID-19 Cases on UN Peacekeeping Mission in Lebanon

Write: 2020-09-14 10:34:05Update: 2020-09-14 10:46:07

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Embassy in Lebanon said on Sunday that there were no COVID-19 cases among South Korean troops operating UN peacekeeping missions in the Middle Eastern country. 

The embassy confirmed there are no cases in the Dongmyeong unit stationed in Lebanon after a local newspaper, The Daily Star, reported on Sunday that 90 UN peacekeepers on the mission known as UNIFIL tested positive for the virus. 

According to the daily, 88 of the infections are reportedly from the Ghanaian contingent and precautionary measures were taken to prevent further spread of the virus.

A spokesperson for the UN peacekeepers reportedly said that UN operations along the Lebanon-Israel border have not been affected by the new virus cases. He did not mention the nationalities of the cases.

UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops after a 1978 invasion. The mission was expanded after a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah militants.
