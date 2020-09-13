Lee Mi-rim Extends S. Korea's LPGA Major Winning Streak to 10th Season

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Lee Mirim on Sunday won the LPGA's ANA Inspiration golf tournament, continuing a ten-season winning streak for Korean golfers.At the match held in Rancho Mirage, California, Lee won her first major title with a final score of 15-under 273.With the latest feat, South Korea has produced an LPGA major champion for the tenth straight season.The last time a South Korean player failed to grab the title of a major LPGA tournament was in 2010. That year, Tseng Yani of Taiwan won two of the four major titles and the remaining two went to American players, Paula Creamer and Cristie Kerr.However, since 2011, South Korean players have grabbed more than one major title every year.The ANA Inspiration was the second major tournament of this season. In this year’s first major event, the AIG Women’s Open, the title went to Sophia Popov of Germany.Two more major events are slated to be held: the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in October and the U.S. Women’s Opens in December.