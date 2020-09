Photo : YONHAP News

Toronto Blue Jays’ starting pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin snatched his fourth win of the 2020 Major League Baseball season on Sunday against the New York Mets.At the game at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, the South Korean pitcher allowed eight hits and one run over six innings while striking out seven batters and walking none.Ryu led the Blue Jays to a seven-three win, lowering his ERA for the season from three-point-19 to three.Sunday’s victory was also Ryu’s first in a home game. Sahlen Field serves as the Blue Jays temporary home this year.