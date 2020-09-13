Prosecutors Question Justice Minister's Son in Graft Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have questioned the son of Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae over allegations that he was granted favors during his mandatory military service thanks to his mother's political influence.On Sunday, the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office summoned the son, identified by his surname Seo, as a defendant.While serving in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army(KATUSA) in 2017, Seo is suspected of failing to return to his base before receiving approval for an extra four vacation days after having knee surgery.It is also suspected that the alleged breach was covered up after a former aide to his mother, who was the then-chair of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), inquired with the military about the extra vacation days.The former aide was also questioned by the prosecution on Saturday.Criticized by opposition parties for lacking progress, the prosecution is seemingly accelerating its investigation, having summoned a number of incumbent and former military officials involved in the allegations.The same district office is expected to handle a case regarding accusations that the minister solicited to have her son selected as an interpreter at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and to have a visa issued for her daughter to study in France.