Seoul City Extends Ban on Rallies Involving 10+ People

The Seoul city government has further extended a measure currently in place, banning rallies of ten people or more across the city, until next month in line with the central government's COVID-19 quarantine efforts.Acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jung-hyup said on Monday that the ban, previously extended until Sunday, would remain in place until October 11.The ban was introduced on August 21, following a new wave of the epidemic mostly stemming from clusters linked to Seoul's Sarang Jeil Church and an anti-government rally in the city's Gwanghwamun Square on August 15.In accordance with the central government partially easing social distancing from Monday, city officials said city bus operations, which were reduced after 9:00 p.m. since August 31, will return to normal.Late-night closures of parking lots, snack bars and coffee shops along the Han River will mostly be lifted as well.