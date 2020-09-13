Lawmaker Charged with Embezzling Funds Meant for Sex Slavery Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang has been indicted for accounting fraud committed while she was the head of a civic advocacy group for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.Prosecutors on Monday indicted Youn without detention on charges of embezzlement, breach of trust and violating laws on fundraising and management of subsidies.She is accused of unlawfully receiving some 300 million won in subsidies from the Culture Ministry and Seoul City since 2013 by resorting to false tactics.The lawmaker also allegedly conspired with employees of the advocacy group to illegally obtain subsidies totaling 65 million won from seven state projects between 2014 and this year. Prosecutors also believe Youn spent nearly 100 million won of donated funds for personal use since 2011.A senior official of the civic group has also been indicted on similar charges.The scandal was first brought to light in May after an elderly victim exposed the allegations.