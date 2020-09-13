Medical Students Stop Collective Action, Return to Schools

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical students, who have taken collective action in protest of the government’s medical workforce reforms, have decided to return to class.The Korean Medical Student Association(KMSA), representing some 20-thousand students, said on Monday that it decided to halt the group action by a vote.This came after their demand for the establishment of a body to monitor the enforcement of the agreement reached between the government and medical community was met.The agreement led to the end of an 18-day doctors’ strike, though students had refused to return to school, even after intern and resident doctors went back to work last Tuesday.KMSA also said the suspension of their group action doesn't imply that fourth-year students, who have boycotted the state licensing exam, will seek to apply.The government, meanwhile, reiterated its position that it will not allow students a second chance to take the licensing exam.