Activist Lawmaker Denies Embezzlement Allegations following Indictment

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang on Monday denied allegations of embezzlement and other wrongdoings during her former position as a leading activist for the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery. She was indicted by prosecutors on Monday.Youn issued a statement expressing "deep regret" over the prosecution's move and claimed that the money collected by the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, while she was serving as its head, was received and spent through proper documentation and procedures.Refuting the prosecution’s reasoning that collecting donations through her private bank accounts amounts to embezzlement, the lawmaker argued that all the money donated was used for public purposes and that she did not spend any of it for her personal use.Youn apologized to the public for causing concerns over the issue, but defiantly said the prosecution’s announcement will not bring down the civic group's 30 years of achievements and vowed to prove her innocence in court.Earlier in the day, prosecutors indicted her without detention on charges of embezzlement, breach of trust and violating laws on fundraising and management of subsidies.